Dreamcatcher transverse dimensions in stunning ‘Maison’ music video

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have returned with their second studio album ‘Apocalypse: Save Us’ and a powerful music video for its title track ‘Maison’.

The new visual portrays the girl group into two alternate realities. In the first, the members of the girl group wander a post-apocalyptic wasteland, surrounded by collapsed buildings and rubble. In other world, Dreamcatcher appear in a dreamy garden lined with towering columns.

“Save my home in the jungle / Save my home in the polar / protect my maison / Please someone fight for us,” they urge on the chorus. As the video progresses, the garden work is shown to have met the same fate as the Earth beneath them.

‘Apocalypse: Save Me’ feature 14 new tracks, half of which are solo songs by each member of the group. Notably, each solo track is co-written by the members themselves. In Dreamcatcher’s 2021 interview with NME, dancer and vocalist SuA had expressed her desire to release a record where all seven members of the act get to contribute.

Dreamcatcher’s last full-length release was 2020’s ‘Dystopia: The Tree of Language’, from which Member Handong was absent from due to her participation in Chinese idol producer programme Youth With You. This makes ‘Apocalypse: Save Me’ their first full-length project as a complete group.

The new studio album comes nine months after Dreamcatcher’s ‘Summer Holiday’ special album. In a four-star review of that project, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo praised the mini-album’s “varied, atypical selection of songs and genres”, and for proving that “there’s more than enough room for grittier, hard-hitting music in K-pop during the typically buoyant summer season.”