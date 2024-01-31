Dreamcatcher add new dates to 2024 ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ world tour

South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher have announced new dates for their 2024 ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ world tour, with concerts in Europe and Asia.

In December 2023, Dreamcatcher announced that they would go heading on a world tour in 2024. The girl group revealed the dates for the upcoming European leg of their tour, which will take place after their kick-off show in Seoul, South Korea.

The K-pop girl group’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour in Europe will kick off in February 17 at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain. Thereafter, the septet will play shows in Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany and France across the rest of the month.

Advertisement

In January 2024, Dreamcatcher added two more dates to their tour with shows in Helsinki, Finland and Taipei, Taiwan in March. Tickets for all upcoming dates on the girl group’s 2024 ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ world tour are on sale now.

The concert dates for Dreamcatcher’s ‘Luck Inside 7 Doors’ 2024 world tour are:

JANUARY 2024

13 – Seoul, South Korea, YES24 LiveHall (FINISHED)

FEBRUARY 2024

17 – Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

19 – Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

21 – London, United Kingdom, Troxy

23 – Offenbach, Germany, Stadthalle

25 – Paris, France, Zénith Paris La Villette

MARCH 2024

07 – Helsinki, Finland, Helsinki Ice Hall (NEW)

30 – Taipei, Taiwan, ZEPP New Taipei (NEW)

[🌑] Dreamcatcher 2024 World Tour [Luck Inside 7 Doors] in EUROPE 안내#InSomnia, the day is coming!

Time to open the 7 doors and see what's inside!🚪 🎟Tickets Open:

January 8, 2024 3:00 PM GMT

January 8, 2024 3:00 PM CET 📍[Barcelona, Spain] Feb 17 – Sant Jordi Club… pic.twitter.com/7L3aydzWd0 — 드림캐쳐 Dreamcatcher (@hf_dreamcatcher) December 27, 2023

In other touring news, South Korean singer-songwriter IU has announced her massive 29-date ‘H.E.R.’ world tour. It’ll take place from March to August 2024, featuring concerts in Asia, Europe and the US.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, K-pop boyband JUST B have revealed the dates for their upcoming 2024 ‘Just Be With You’ North and South America tour. It’ll include shows in the US, Puerto Rico, Brazil and more.

Elsewhere, Stray Kids have been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024. The JYP Entertainment boyband join previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams.