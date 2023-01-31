DRIPPIN member Alex temporarily suspending activities for health reasons

Alex, the youngest member of K-pop boyband DRIPPIN, will be taking a temporary break from the group’s upcoming activities.

On January 26, Woollim Entertainment announced that 19-year-old DRIPPIN member Alex would be taking a break from promotional activities due to health issues. It added that the boyband would temporarily promote with its remaining six members, Yunseong, Hyeop, Changuk, Dongyun, Minseo and Junho.

“As DRIPPIN member Alex recently showed symptoms of poor physical condition, the agency had a lot of discussions with him and his parents,” said the agency, as translated by Soompi.

“We have reached an agreement that it would be a good idea for him to take a break to focus on the recovery of his health condition, leading to the conclusion that Alex will suspend his activities for the time being,” said Woollim Entertainment.

“We ask for your understanding. We will do our best for the recovery of our artist’s health,” it said. “Also, in the new year of 2023, we will work to show more active engagement from DRIPPIN,” continued the agency. “Please continue to show your interest and love for them.”

DRIPPIN first debuted in 2020 on October 28 with their mini-album ‘Boyager’, followed by a string of mini-album and single releases. In 2022, the boyband kicked off their ‘Villain’ trilogy of albums, which concluded with the release of their debut studio album ‘Villain: The End’ in November 2022.