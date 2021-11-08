Dru Chen and Gentle Bones team up for new song ‘La Di Da’

Singaporean singer-songwriters Dru Chen and Gentle Bones have released a music video for their new collaboration, ‘La Di Da’.

Released on Friday, November 8, the ‘La Di Da’ video depicts the two musicians as awkward individuals trying out for a talent show. They ultimately win the judges’ hearts when they come together for an uplifting performance.

Watch the video for ‘La Di Da’ below.

“‘La Di Da’ speaks to the wounded souls trapped in the pressure cooker of the urban jungle, where work-life balance is sacrificed for fear of losing out to your competition,” Chen said in a press release.

He added: “Having experienced this firsthand in Singapore, Gentle Bones and I united to deliver a tonic to stressed-out citizens, inviting the listener to take a step back, take a deep breath, and just sing”.

Following the video’s release, Dru Chen took to social media to announce that Gentle Bones will be performing the duet with him during Chen’s Esplanade Mosaic Music Series show on November 12.

The show will serve as a launch for Chen’s album ‘Slow Life’, which was also released on November 8. The album features ‘La Di Da’ and ‘Summertime’ with Rangga Jones, who is scheduled to appear as a special guest performer for Chen’s Mosaic concert.

Listen to ‘Slow Life’ below.

The 90-minute showcase will take place at the Esplanade Concert Hall, marking the first time Chen has played the venue.

In October, Gentle Bones released ‘You’re My Superhero’, the latest single from his self-titled debut album. The album features the likes of Benjamin Kheng, lewloh, Karencici, Gamaliél and Clara Benin.