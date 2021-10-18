Dru Chen collaborates with Rangga Jones for new single ‘Summertime’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Dru Chen has released his latest single titled ‘Summertime’.

For the occasion, Chen collaborated with rising Singapore-based R&B musician Rangga Jones for the track, which was released Friday (October 15) on all digital platforms.

‘Summertime’ taps on Chen’s love for the playfulness and sensuality of romance, per a press release.

Jones matches Chen’s languid energy, joining him in a daydream where the chase is all that matters. “Baby it’s you / I’ll be your guy / I’ll be your alibi / I’ll be with you anytime you want / Can you come through for the summertime / Can you“, Jones sings.

Listen to the track here:

In a press statement, Chen said that the song is “not to be taken too seriously,” and described it as a metaphor for celebrating good times. “This song takes you away from the bustle of overworked pandemic life and into a sunny getaway island for two,” he shared in a statement.

‘Summertime’ will be part of the singer’s upcoming album. Intending to explore and expand his musicality as he prepares for the new record’s launch, he tapped China-based musician JZlee to come aboard as co-producer for the single.

“He’s one of the grooviest musicians I know, and he created a deeply infectious vibe with his drums, sound design, strings, and wonderfully melodic instincts,” Chen says of JZlee. “We had so much fun making this track!”

On November 12, Chen will share the live stage with Jones at the Esplanade Concert Hall for Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series called DRU CHEN: an album launch with RANGGA JONES.