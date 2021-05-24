Dru Chen drops romantic new single ‘Eiffel Tower’

Singaporean musician Dru Chen has released ‘Eiffel Tower’, his latest single of 2021.

The song comes a few months following ‘Replay’, which was released in March. ‘Eiffel Tower’ was co-written with fellow Singaporean singer-songwriter Gentle Bones, aka Joel Tan.

The soaring track harnesses Chen’s propensity for soul music with a contemporary edge. Melding clean, funky guitar work with a synth-laced chorus, Chen pleads, “Pray you don’t let me go / ’cause who’s gonna catch me when I fall for you”, as the second half of the song catapults into Prince-esque territory with virtuosic guitars.

Listen to ‘Eiffel Tower’ below.

‘Eiffel Tower’ continues Chen’s vintage romanticism first displayed in 2019 debut album ‘Mirror Work’. The song “was written during a time of intense vulnerability, when life and love went through tumultuous ups and downs”, Chen said in a statement.

As for what he learned learned from making ‘Eiffel Tower’, Chen said, “We can choose to come out stronger, more invigorated, and more alive than ever. That is the ultimate human experience.”

An acoustic version of the track will be featured in a music video, due for release May 28.

Chen released his debut album ‘Mirror Work’ in 2019 via Warner Music Singapore. He followed it up with singles ‘Who We R’, ‘Future Me + U’ and ‘Givin’ It Up’ in 2020, the latter also co-written with Tan.