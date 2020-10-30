Dru Chen enlists Prince collaborators Dr. Fink and Harts for groovy new single, ‘Givin’ It Up’

Singaporean funk/soul artist Dru Chen has released his third single of 2020, ‘Givin’ It Up’, today (October 30).

For the single, Chen enlisted the help of keyboardist, producer and singer-songwriter Dr. Fink and Indian-Australian guitarist Harts. The former, real name Matt Fink, is a member of Prince’s band The Revolution and worked on the classic album ‘Purple Rain’. And Harts, in 2014, was invited by Prince himself to a jamming session at Paisley Park in Minneapolis.

The newly released funk-driven track is a stark contrast to the singer-songwriter’s two previous singles ‘Future Me + U’ and ‘Who We R’, both of which featured more melodic and soul-heavy sounds. These three tracks follow Chen’s debut studio album, ‘Mirror Work’, released last year.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Givin’ It Up’ below:

Chen said of ‘Givin’ It Up’ via a press release: “I became an artist in part because I was far too shy to say the things I wanted to say in real life. As soon as I stepped in front of the microphone, it was as if an alter ego emerged. ‘Givin’ It Up’ embodies this notion – as often the case is on the dance-floor or in the bedroom, music brings out a different side of human nature.”

He went on to praise his collaborators and producers: “Producers and co-writers Ben Lam, Jesse Bear and Paul McMurray helped me fulfil this creative vision. I can’t believe I actually got Dr. Fink from Prince & The Revolution, and funk-rock genius Harts to guest on it too!”

A dance music video for ‘Givin’ It Up’ is set to premiere on November 6. The video, which was shot and directed by Alvin Choon and Siti Khairunnisa, features contemporary dancer Charlene Clyde, who improvised the choreography to the track.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Chen was credited with co-writing ‘Carnival’, an upcoming theme song for Riot Games’ popular game, League Of Legends.