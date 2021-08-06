Dru Chen unveils brand new EP, ‘Our Story’

Singaporean musician Dru Chen has released ‘Our Story’, a brand-new EP featuring four tracks, via Yung Lee Records.

Two of its songs were released over the past few months: March’s ‘Replay’ and May’s ‘Eiffel Tower’.

‘Our Story’ also features a title track and a new song, ‘Hold You’. The title track, which was co-written with Gentle Bones, aka Joel Tan, and Paul McMurray, deals with loneliness and an existential struggle for human connection.

Chen summarised the song’s thematic approach with a rhetorical question in a press release: “When the people have gone and left the party, and you’re all alone once again; how do you cope with the emptiness?” He later said that writing the song “felt like therapy”.

Stream ‘Our Story’ in full below.

‘Our Story’ is Chen’s second EP, the first being 2013’s ‘Intentions’. Chen released his debut album ‘Mirror Work’ in 2019 via Warner Music Singapore.

The EP’s second track, ‘Hold You’ is about “pure care, devotion, and affection”, Chen said.

“I sang this one in a falsetto to signify that,” he said. “I hope this song goes easy on the mind, and gentle on the ears – for anyone who needs it. I wanted to write something that felt like an aural massage.”

Since the release of ‘Mirror Work’, Chen has released singles ‘Who We R’, ‘Future Me + U’ and ‘Givin’ It Up’ in 2020, the latter also co-written with Tan.