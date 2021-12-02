One of the men who supplied fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills that contributed to Mac Miller‘s death has claimed that he didn’t know the pills contained the substance.

According to the New York Post, Stephen Walter told a judge: “I was charged with selling blue pills, little blue counterfeit oxycontin pills…and I didn’t know what was in them.

“I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction.”

Advertisement

Miller was found dead on September 7, 2018, with his death later determined an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis and Cameron James Pettit were indicted in 2019 on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in death.

Walter previously agreed to plead guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl. Reavis also pleaded guilty to the same charge after initially pleading not guilty. According to Rolling Stone, Pettit has also reached a plea agreement that has been sealed.

During the recent hearing, Walter said: “I never met [Miller] before. I only talked to Cameron. I didn’t know what his intentions were with the pills. After he saw Ryan Reavis, I didn’t know what he was going to do with them.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Walter knew the pills he gave to Reavis contained fentanyl. According to the indictment, Miller bought 10 “blue pills” – or Oxycodone pills – plus cocaine and Xanax from Cameron James Pettit on September 4, 2018. The blue pills were laced with fentanyl and this led to his death.