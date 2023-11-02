Dua Lipa acquires the rights to her songs in publishing deal

Dua Lipa has acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.

In a statement from the company, it has been confirmed that Lipa will now own the rights to her own music.

“We wish Dua all the best for the future,” said Anna Neville, co-President of TAP Music. “This is an exciting time for our publishing company – we are expanding our services and teams globally and continue to add talented writers and artists to our already stellar roster”

Lipa is currently gearing up to kick off the promotion for her as-yet-unannounced third studio album. Yesterday (November 1), Lipa officially shared details of her new single ‘Houdini’.

The singer has been teasing new music ever since she wiped her Instagram and changed her profile picture last month. After Lipa teased the title of her track the day before, (October 31), she took to Instagram to confirm the new song will be called ‘Houdini’. She further added a cryptic chain emoji in the caption. The track is set to be released on November 9 – pre-order it here.

The upcoming album will be “a complete turn” according to an interview the singer gave last year. “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait,” she said.

Back in July, Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also hinted at the new direction of Lipa’s album: “I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible.” He also teased that Lipa’s smashing of the disco ball in the video for ‘Dance The Night Away’ might be symbolic: “This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Lipa last released her full-length album ‘Future Nostalgia‘ in 2020, which NME gave five stars: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be in upon its release. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

She also recently joined Michael Stipe, Cate Blanchett, and others to urge US President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The letter called for “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages,” as well as a safe route to be established into Palestine to deliver humanitarian aid. So far, it has been signed by dozens of high-profile names from across the entertainment world.