Dua Lipa on new music: “I’m working on some bits, so possibly there will be something soon”

Dua Lipa has teased that new more new music could be coming soon, after performing and picking up the Best Female Solo Artist Award at the BRITs 2021. Watch our video interview above.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet before the ceremony, the singer was revelling in the opportunity to celebrate a year of music after the pandemic put so many other events on hold.

“It is really nice to be outside, and on the red carpet, and at the BRITs – it’s all really exciting,” she told NME. “It’s really exciting to be back on stage, to be performing to a live audience, to get to do songs that I’ve been so excited to perform at home. I’m just absolutely buzzing – it’s going to be a really fun night.”

As for who she was most looking forward to hanging out with at the ceremony, Lipa shouted out Arlo Parks, after recently covering her track ‘Eugene’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

“I haven’t met her yet, but I would really love to meet Arlo Parks,” said Lipa. “I think she’s amazing and that’s going to be really fun. I’m excited to get to be around my peers and to celebrate – especially with all the frontline workers in the audience. It’s going to be really special.”

Asked if this marked a victory lap and the end of the chapter for her huge second album ‘Future Nostalgia‘, she replied: “Yeah, I think so! This kind of feels like a good way to round it up – especially with performances – but I’ve still got everything crossed that hopefully I’ll be back on the road and still touring this album.”

On the subject of new material, she added: “I’m working on some bits, so possibly there will be something soon.”

During her acceptance speech, Dua Lipa also called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson to demand a pay rise for NHS nurses.

