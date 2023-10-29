Dua Lipa continues hinting at new music with another social media teaser

Dua Lipa has continued to tease new music with a new video on her social media accounts.

The artist shared a video of her with a key in her mouth as what seemed to be a snippet of a new song played in the background. The video was captioned “I’m not here for long”, perhaps in reference to the fact the last teaser she shared on Friday (October 27) was deleted not long after being posted. Intriguingly, it was captioned “catch me before I go”.

Earlier this month, fans predicted that a new era could be on the way from the ‘One Kiss’ singer after she wiped her Instagram profile and uploaded a new profile picture.

Advertisement

The singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been teased for a few years. In March last year, she told Elton John that the album was “50 per cent done”, before walking the statement back in December. “When I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said.

In an interview with New York Times Magazine in August of this year, it was then revealed that the album will be released in 2024.

The same profile also appeared to suggest that Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has worked on the album. When discussing the collaboration, the writer of the piece said it’s “a rumour [Lipa] all but confirms by denying.”

As for what fans can expect, artist said last year that her third album has “taken a complete turn”, adding: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

The singer’s Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also revealed that he’s heard some of Lipa‘s new album, describing it as “incredible”.