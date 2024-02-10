Dua Lipa “digged a little deeper” and wrote 97 songs for new album

Dua Lipa has said she wrote 97 songs for her upcoming third album.

In a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lipa opened up about her process of writing the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’. So far, the pop star has released the single ‘Houdini’ and previewed ‘Training Season’ during a performance at the Grammys 2024.

Now, the singer has revealed that she wrote 97 track for her new record, even giving Kimmel the notebook that contains “every single song I’ve written for this album”. The book has the dates ‘2021’, ‘2022’ and ‘2023’ written along its cover, and features doodles of flowers, nautilus shells in a checkerboard pattern, and the word ‘LOVE’ drawn in the top-right.

Lipa further revealed that there were “lots” of songs in the notebook that were “terrible”: “About 80 of them.”

She continued: “The second I write a song, I know it’s good or not or whether it’s close. Every song on this album, unlike any of the other records I’ve made, I’ve gone in and I’ve re-written it over and over again, until I felt like it was perfect, which I didn’t really have the confidence to do on my previous records.”

Lipa said previously that whatever she wrote on the day “was pretty much what everyone heard”. Her new album, however, has seen a shift in the singer’s writing process: “I’m much more confident in myself as a songwriter and as a performer and how I want things to be and sound and look.”

Finally, Lipa revealed she “went in, digged a little deeper, and I changed things to the point that it felt perfect to me. And I feel proud of it.”

The singer has been slowly teasing hints of the sound of her new LP. Previously, she called the album “psychedelic pop-infused”, citing Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby and Gorillaz as influences.

Kevin Parker also shared what it was like working with Lipa, calling her a “brutal editor”: “’Houdini’, for example, took months to get right.”

In other news, Lipa has said her “raw” new album tries to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun”.