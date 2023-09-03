NewsMusic News

Dua Lipa fans debate over viral video of singer “grilling” shrimp

"Not one flame of smoke coming out of that grill"

By Hollie Geraghty
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 12, 2023 (CREDIT: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa fans have been debating over the pop star’s interesting method of “grilling” shrimp in a new social media video.

The ‘Dance The Night’ singer recently took a trip to Ibiza with family and friends to celebrate her 28th birthday, where her sister Rina posted a now-viral video capturing some of their culinary festivities.

In a video posted to Rina’s Instagram, Dua appeared to be grilling shrimp on a grill, though fans quickly wondered if the singer was perhaps just staging the moment for Instagram.

In the video, Lipa can be seen standing at a barbecue grill and turning over piles of grilled shrimp with a pair of cooking tongs.

“I don’t think the grill is on,” one Twitter/X user said. “Where the heat and the grill marks…” another asked. “Not one flame of smoke coming out of that grill,” a third shared.

Others, however, went along with meme and joked about the unlikely virality of the video.

“My dad staring at my graphic tee at thanksgiving this year: so what does ‘dua lipa cooking shrimp in new video’ mean,” one social user joked. Another simply wrote: “Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in a new video.”

One person deadpanned: “You’re telling me dua lipa grilled this shrimp.”

However, eagle-eyed viewers have noted that the pinkish tinge to the shrimp is an indication that they are probably being cooked on a live grill.

Meanwhile, in music-related news from the pop star, Lipa recently shared an update on the release of her third album, which reportedly features Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker.

The singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been teased for a few years, and in a recent interview with New York Times Magazine it was revealed that it’ll be released in 2024.

Last year, Lipa said of her next LP: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson revealed that he has heard some of the new record, sharing that it’s “incredible”.

