Dua Lipa debuts new single ‘Training Season’ at the 2024 Grammys

Dua Lipa has performed her upcoming single, ‘Training Season’, live for the first time.

Opening the main ceremony at the 66th Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa treated viewers to a medley that consisted of ‘Training Season’, ‘Houdini’, and hints of ‘Dance The Night’ – the latter of which she is nominated for at the award show.

To kick off her performance, Dua Lipa clung onto a cage that was being carried and rotated by male dancers as she sang ‘Training Season’. Before transitioning to ‘Houdini’, Dua delivered one line from ‘Dance The Night’.

Watch clips of Dua Lipa’s Grammys performance, captured on social media, below.

🎥 | @DUALIPA opens the 2024 #GRAMMYs with a medley of “Training Season”, “Dance The Night” and her latest hit “Houdini”! (via:@dualipabrasil)pic.twitter.com/hF6cO7PhQP — Dua Lipa Charts (@ChartsDuaLipa) February 5, 2024

Dua Lipa is nominated for two awards at this year’s Grammys – both for ‘Dance The Night’ off the ‘Barbie’ album. While Dua lost out to Billie Eilish‘s ‘What Was I Made For?’ for the Best Song Written for Visual Media award, Dua is still up for Song Of The Year.

Other contenders for the latter award include ‘What Was I Made For?’, Jon Batiste‘s ‘Butterfly’, Lana Del Rey‘s ‘A&W’, Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Vampire’, SZA‘s ‘Kill Bill’ and Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’.

Dua Lipa’s ‘Training Season’ will be released on February 15. Fans can pre-order / pre-save the track now. It is available in a limited edition 7″ vinyl as well as a CD and a cassette tape.

The song follows her 2023 single ‘Houdini‘. In a four star review of track, NME said: “‘Houdini’, the first taste of that hotly-anticipated next LP, doesn’t ditch the Studio 54-ready sound entirely. As the song enters its final throes, a glittering synth arpeggio (which has producer Kevin Parker written all over it) takes centre stage and transports us right back beneath the strobing lights and smoke machines of discos past.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Check back on NME.com for all the latest action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow the winners as they are announced here.