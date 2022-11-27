Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together.

Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’.

In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and Jagger sat together in a studio, with one photo featuring polaroids of the two and a Rolling Stones-branded plectrum.

Advertisement

Dua captioned the post “sweeeet weeeek,” but it’s not clear whether the pair were working on new Dua Lipa music, new Mick Jagger music, something else entirely or just bumping into each other by chance.

While we wait to find out, see the photos below.

Speaking of her new album recently, Dua said that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third LP than ever before.

Her follow-up to ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased in January when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.

In March, the pop star then revealed that the album was “50 per cent done” and is “starting to take shape”.

Advertisement

She has since spoken further of the new record, telling Vogue Australia: “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought.”

Elsewhere, last week saw the singer take to social media to deny involvement with the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is taking place in host nation Qatar.

It had been rumoured Dua Lipa was set to perform during the opening ceremony but according to Lipa, it was never going to happen. In a statement posted on her Instagram, Lipa said: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar.”

She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”