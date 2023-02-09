Dua Lipa co-wrote Tove Lo’s upcoming single ‘Borderline’

Dua Lipa is credited as a co-writer on Tove Lo’s upcoming new single ‘Borderline’.

The song, which is due for release tomorrow (February 10), serves as the first solo material from the Swedish artist since her fifth studio album ‘Dirt Femme’ (2022). You can pre-add/pre-save it here.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Tove Lo

Sharing an instrumental snippet of the track on Twitter this week, Lo sent “tons of love to Dua Lipa for trusting me with this baby”.

Advertisement

“This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special,” she continued. “Now everybody hold your breath…”

Lipa, meanwhile, said on Instagram Stories: “The first day Tove Lo and I got into the studio we wrote this song and I am so excited for it to come out into the world!!!”

Check out the ‘Borderline’ preview clips in the tweets below.

Thank you to the usual suspects I can’t live without Ludde and Jakob and tons of love to @DUALIPA for trusting me with this baby!! This is the very first song we wrote together and the very start of our friendship so this feels extra special 🥹 Now everybody hold your breath… — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) February 7, 2023

I like to feel my bones when they crash into my heart#Borderline February 10thhttps://t.co/GwtyOkBz6M pic.twitter.com/tknc7e8HMs — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) February 7, 2023

Back in 2018, Lipa revealed that she’d been working on material with Lo in Stockholm, Sweden. The latter went on to earn a co-writing credit on the track ‘Cool’ from Lipa’s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020).

Advertisement

Last year saw Lo support Lipa in Oslo, Norway as part of her European headline tour.

Meanwhile, the Hippie Sabotage remix of Tove Lo‘s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ recently surpassed 1billion views on YouTube.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Dirt Femme’ as “spiky, surprising and not quite cohesive, but never ever boring”, adding that “Tove Lo was always much too interesting to be a slave to the algorithm”.

Dua Lipa is nominated in the Pop/R&B Act category at the BRIT Awards 2023, which take place at The O2 in London this Saturday (February 11).