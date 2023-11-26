Dua Lipa reacts to “whirlwind” Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa has said she was “in a massive whirlwind” on learning that she was nominated for two Grammy awards earlier this month.

The official Grammys YouTube hosted a livestream earlier this month (November 10) to unveil the nominations, with the winners set to be announced at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Lipa, who has previously won three Grammys, was nominated for ‘Best Song Written For Visual Media’ for ‘Dance the Night‘ – her song written for summer blockbuster hit Barbie. The same song was also nominated in the ‘Song Of The Year’ category.

Lipa discovered she was nominated on the same day she released recent single ‘Houdini’.

Reflecting on the moment, Lipa said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast this week (November 23): “I got a text from a friend who was like, ‘Did you know that you just got nominated for two Grammys for Dance the Night?’ I was already on such a high because I had just released my new single, ‘Houdini’, and that was just absolutely flying and then I get this news and I was just absolutely in a massive whirlwind, I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

She continued: “I was just so happy to be nominated, especially for a song that means so much to me. I just feel like it’s such a big part of me.”

In a four-star review of Lipa’s new track ‘Houdini’, NME said: “The track rides on a muddy, intricate bassline and wiry keys and ends on a fuzz-laden riff, both of which possess a groove of their own but also add a bit of grit to Lipa’s irresistible gleam. Just as on ‘Future Nostalgia’, the magic here lies in how she ties her inspirations together with her own pop DNA and makes it all sound effortless.”

SZA meanwhile is leading the way with this year’s Grammy nominations, after earning nine including Record Of The Year.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenuis, Miley Cyrus, John Batiste, Victoria Monét, and Billie Eilish will all be competing with SZA in the Record Of The Year category. The eight nominees (instead of the usual 10) for Album Of The Year include SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, and Batiste as well as Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét and mixing engineer Serban Ghenea are all tied with seven Grammy nominations – Bridgers earning 6 for her work with Boygenuis, who mark their first time ever being Grammy nominated. Jack Antonoff, John Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eillish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are all tied with six nominations under their belt.

The 2024 edition of the Grammys may also see Swift make history. With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category.

If she wins, Swift would become the first to earn the honour four times. She’s currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three victories.