Dua Lipa returns with new single ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has returned to music with the release of her highly anticipated single ‘Houdini’ marking a new era for the pop star.

Written by Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle (Caroline Polachek), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs), and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, as well as produced by Parker and Hale, the track paves the way for the pop singer’s new era.

According to a press release, Lipa said: “‘Houdini’ embodies that 4am feeling when the night is coming to a close and you’re a bit sweaty, but you just don’t want the party to end.”

Directed by Manu Cossu alongside cinematographer André Chemetoff, the track’s accompanying video sees Lipa post-rehearsal in a dance hall, revising her choreography under fluorescent lights.

Speaking of the song in a press release, Lipa said: “This track represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom. ‘Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end.”

She continued: “You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

Ailin, Harle, Jesso, and Parker also served as core collaborators throughout Lipa’s forthcoming project. Speaking of the creation of the project, the pop singer said: “A lot of this album was written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos and how I moved through the world with lightness and optimism of whatever the outcome may be.”

Her new album will follow 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia‘. In a five-star review of the LP, NME shared: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

Earlier this week, Lipa surprised her fans by letting them listen to ‘Houdini’ from her phone in the streets of London.

A photo shared to X/Twitter showed the singer standing in front of the BBC building joined by a small crew who held a mirrorball and a banner that read “Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa’s brand new song.” Other crew members stood and waved flags that were coloured purple, green and blue.

Lipa first began hinting at the imminent release of new music with a pair of teasers last month, which came after fans speculated a new era could on the way after she wiped her Instagram profile.

Lipa said of her new album this year: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson also revealed that he has heard some of the new album, describing it as “incredible”.

Meanwhile, this month Lipa acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.