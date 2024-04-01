Dua Lipa reveals which song gave her the “eureka moment” for new album ‘Radical Optimism’

Dua Lipa has revealed which song gave her the “eureka moment” for her new album ‘Radical Optimism’.

In a new interview with Variety, Lipa shared the song that gave her the “eureka moment”, which she described as the moment that “takes you into the next phase of the album”. Lipa is gearing up to release ‘Radical Optimism‘, her third studio album due for release on May 3.

Speaking to Variety, Lipa named ‘Illusion’ as the song that unlocked her “eureka moment”, saying: “That was a song where I felt like lyrically, I got this radical optimism,” she said. “I felt very strong in the moment when I was writing that song, because it was really seeing past someone’s bullshit, I guess, for lack of a better word. And understanding it for what it is and just entertaining it for the hell of it, even though you see what’s happening.”

She also credited Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Danny L Harle for contributing to the eureka moment, adding: “When Kevin and Danny came together and it was the live drums and the synths and the big music breakdown, in my head the big dance moment, when all those came together it was just a feeling.”

Lipa then said she went on to create ‘Illusion’ and then ‘Happy for You’ within the first week of writing. “That was just a moment for me to be really vulnerable and open and honest in what was happening in my life at that point,” she shared. “But I feel overall, in this whole record, I just grew as I was writing. I feel like I matured throughout.

Lipa announced her new album last month, which was described as “an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face.”

“The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos,” a statement about the album continued.

Previously, Lipa has also revealed her main inspirations for the album to be Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby and Gorillaz, calling it a “psychedelic pop-infused” record.

Lipa has also been revealed as one of the headliners for Glastonbury this year. She will appear alongside Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain as a bill-topper, and reportedly wants to use footage from the festival for her upcoming movie.