Dua Lipa says her third album has “taken a complete turn”

Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it.

Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.

Lipa then explained in September how she felt “more in control” while working on her new record: “As I’m writing my new album: I feel even more liberated in a completely different way.”

During a new interview with Variety, Lipa addressed the past comment she made about being midway through making her third full-length project. “Well, when I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she told the outlet.

“But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive. So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

Lipa continued: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

The update comes after the singer was pictured in the studio with The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger last week. “Sweeeet weeeek,” Lipa captioned the series of images on Instagram.

Lipa first teased her third album back in January. The star explained at the time that she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the record, but said she was “in no rush” to release any material.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has spoken out about previous “speculation” that she was going to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.