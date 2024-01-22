Dua Lipa says “raw” new album looks to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun”

Dua Lipa has teased what fans can expect from her “raw” new album, describing it as a record that captures the “essence of youth and freedom and having fun”.

The pop star is set to release her third studio album in 2024 and released first single ‘Houdini‘ back in November, produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Lipa revealed more about the forthcoming new album in an interview with Rolling Stone, sharing: “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.

“You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

While the ‘Dance The Night’ singer hasn’t revealed the title of the new album, she shared that it’s leaning towards psychedelic-pop influenced by UK rave culture, inspired by acts like Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

The new era also looks to channel to “don’t give a fuck-ness” of acts like Oasis and Blur. In the conversation, she also branded some of Britpop bands’ past behaviour as “obnoxious”.

In a four-star review of ‘Houdini’, NME wrote: “While she might be switching up her sonic palette, there’s one thing you can rely on Dua to be consistent with – giving us confidence-filled bops that help us unlock the best versions of ourselves, even if just for three minutes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lipa expressed her belief that people don’t want pop stars to be “political” or “smart”. “Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do,” she said.

Last year, the artist joined the likes of Michael Stipe and Cate Blanchett in signing an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire and “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages”.

She reaffirmed her stance on the conflict in the Rolling Stone interview, saying: “My existence is kind of political, the fact that I lived in London because my parents left from the war,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she addressed the numerous jokes made about her constantly being on holiday.