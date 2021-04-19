Dua Lipa shares stunning cover of Arlo Parks’ ‘Eugene’ in BBC Live Lounge

Dua Lipa has performed a cover of Arlo Parks‘ ‘Eugene’ in the BBC Live Lounge – watch it below.

The ‘We’re Good’ singer performed a stripped back version of the 2020 song, taken from Parks’ debut album, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’, which NME called “a quietly subversive pop record that, for all its deceptive softness, challenges old perceptions of sexuality and mental health” in a five-star review.

Taking away the drums and slowing the tempo down, Lipa performed ‘Eugene’ with help from a trio of backing singers and a single guitarist.

Taking to social media to react to Lipa’s rendition, Parks shared a video of herself listening to the cover, calling it “a special moment”.

“IM ABSOLUTELY FLOORED!” Parks tweeted. “Dua, I literally felt like I was levitating listening to you covering Eugene on the @BBCR1 live lounge what a special moment for a quiet, intensely personal tune that was written in a living room!”

She concluded: “@DUALIPA you are a star – I’m grinning so big rn x”

IM ABSOLUTELY FLOORED! Dua, I literally felt like I was levitating listening to you covering Eugene on the @BBCR1 live lounge 😟 what a special moment for a quiet, intensely personal tune that was written in a living room!! @DUALIPA you are a star – I’m grinning so big rn x pic.twitter.com/OREknK3waM — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) April 19, 2021

Earlier this month it was revealed that Dua Lipa currently has the UK’s biggest album of 2021.

Dua’s acclaimed second record ‘Future Nostalgia‘ has remained in the Official Albums Chart since its release a year ago, securing an impressive 33 weeks in the Top 10, four of which were at Number One.

The record’s total UK chart sales currently stand at 334,000, including 69,000 from this year, which is thought to have been boosted by the release of its Moonlight Edition in February.

Meanwhile, it’s been announced that Arlo Parks and Dua Lipa will perform at this year’s BRIT Awards.