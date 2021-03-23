Dua Lipa to headline Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars pre-party

Dua Lipa has been announced as the headline act for Elton John’s 29th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party, which will also see Neil Patrick Harris on hosting duties.

The annual party has taken place since 1992, with this year’s event raising funds for young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world.

The hour-long event will stream at four different times to match the broadcast of the Academy Awards in different regions – specifically North America will take it in at April 25 at 7 p.m. ET), while the U.K. and Europe broadcast will take place April 26 at 7 p.m.

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David (Furnish), myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”

You can buy tickets for the broadcast here.

The 2021 Oscars nominations were announced last week with Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank among the contenders.