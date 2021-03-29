Dua Lipa’s Studio 2024 livestream was nearly derailed by cyber-hackers

Dua Lipa‘s ‘Studio 2054’ livestream was reportedly nearly ruined by cyber-hackers.

The singer’s ambitious livestream show took place in November, featuring virtual appearances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Kylie Minogue.

But stream organisers have revealed that the event almost took an unfortunate turn when hackers attempted to access the stream.

Advertisement

James Sutcliffe of LiveNow, who hosted the stream, told The Sun: “We were the victims of a cyber-attack at the start of the show.

“The years of experience our tech team had streaming live sports events meant they were ready to deal with that. The stream didn’t go down, users didn’t notice anything and we delivered a huge show to a huge audience.”

Instead, the show eventually went down without a hitch – with Dua pulling in over five million global viewers.

“I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! – thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!,” she tweeted at the time.

Dua will next be seen headlining Elton John’s 29th annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party.

Advertisement

“This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people’s homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David (Furnish), myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names,” John said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party.”