Legendary dub and reggae soundsystem pioneer Jah Shaka has died

Tributes have been paid to Jah Shaka, also known as the Zulu Warrior, who has died aged 75.

The Jamaican-born singer, producer, musician and label owner was a pioneering leader in the UK’s soundsystem culture, operating the Roots Soundsystem since the early ’70s – releasing some of the scene’s most seminal records and spearheading the influential Jah Shaka Sound System.

Soundsystem culture went on to inspire dance genres such as dubstep and house, as well as be the foundation of historical cultures like grime and Notting Hill Carnival.

Advertisement

The news of his passing was confirmed by his close friends on social media this afternoon (April 12). In touching tributes to the legend, DJ Jumping Jack Frost wrote: “The king of Kings has left us. The greatest soundman that ever lived.”

The king of Kings has left us . The greatest soundman that ever lived 💔 #jahshaka #kingofkings pic.twitter.com/R5xH0qOdU1 — Jumpin Jack Frost (@djjjfrost) April 12, 2023

The dubstep producer The Bug also made a tweet in honour of Shaka, writing that he was “A heroic figure who kept dub alive when few cared… I spent many all-nighters being transfixed by his passion and selections..”

So sad to read Jah Shaka has departed this planet..

Rest in peace.

A heroic figure who kept Dub alive, when few cared…

I spent many all nighters being transfixed by his passion and selections..https://t.co/Y8LwzN4Lhq

🔊🔥♥️🔥 — The Bug(official) (@thebugzoo) April 12, 2023

Jah Shaka migrated to south east London in 1956 as part of the Windrush generation. In his move, he witnessed the overt racism and hostility towards Black people at the time.

“When people left Africa for the Caribbean, all they could bring with them was their music, their songs and their memories from home,” he said in a 2014 Red Bull Music Academy lecture.

Advertisement

“So, over the years, this is all that people had to keep them together. In the 1950s and 1960s in London, there were house parties – 50, 60 people with only record players. It helped families know other families, which was important at that time because the people were so forced to be segregated.”

He helped show this experience by playing himself in the 1980 cult classic Babylon; a film detailing the struggles of fronting a soundsystem in Thatcher-era London.

His spiritual message and unique sounds went on to inspire the likes of Iration Steppas and Jah Warrior as well as the Slits and Public Image Ltd.

Tributes from across the scene have since flooded in. Trevor Jackson wrote of his impact and influence, writing: “Had a lot of wild club experiences in my time but nothing could beat stumbling into the Rocket hazy headed & bleary eyed becoming overwhelmed by the power of bass. Formative years, divine sounds, THE master.”

Writer Nadine White quoted Shaka saying, “The sound system was formed as a vehicle to bring a message of peace; to bring people together.”

See more tributes below.

R.I.P Jah Shaka. Had a lot of wild club experiences in my time but nothing could beat stumbling into the Rocket hazy headed & bleary eyed becoming overwhelmed by the power of bass. Formative years, divine sounds, THE master. https://t.co/aINwuV8OvV — Trevor Jackson (@trevorjofficial) April 12, 2023

"The sound system was formed as a vehicle to bring a message of peace. To bring people together" Jah Shaka, legendary reggae sound system pioneer, has died. A musical giant who was beloved far & wide; a pillar within our Black communities and a real messenger. Sad news. 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/WZsKiYHl75 — Nadine White. (@Nadine_Writes) April 12, 2023

RIP Jah Shaka

No Cassette could hold his weight. pic.twitter.com/KSYPLye3jL — 🏴‍☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jetfury) April 12, 2023

It’s a sad day today, as we say farewell to my friend Knocky, the Zulu warrior, Jah Shaka. Shaka played a huge part in the establishing of AriwA

In the very early days he would book the studio weekly, and shared building in Peckham, with Jah Shaka Music operating from the HQ pic.twitter.com/b7GOQRYV1A — Mad Professor (@MadProfessordub) April 12, 2023

R.I.P. the brilliant and justifiably legendary Jah Shaka. I played the shit out of this album for years. https://t.co/JWXZgPeU5B — Rob Fitzpatrick (@rob_fitzpatrick) April 12, 2023

Crushed at the news of our hero Jah Shaka's passing. His uncompromising stance, dedication to inspire the community and legendary sound system dances were the standard everyone measured against. He remained our spiritual guiding light thru all he did.💔https://t.co/qTbWQbpZ9b — François Kevorkian (@fknyc) April 12, 2023

RIP, Jah Shaka, Zulu Warrior, & king of Jamaican reggae & dub sound systems who died today. His roots reggae sound livened up many parties & events across the UK, from the 1970s. Until seeing this picture earlier, I hadn't realized he was a champion of migrants rights too. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JkcU18Q9RW — Jacqueline (Jacqui) Mckenzie (@JacquiMckenzie6) April 12, 2023

RIP #JahShaka. Proper colossus of soundsystems, #dubwise giant & true soul of sound. One of the reasons dub got my head & heart.

Good journey onwards, Jah 🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/mWDKdtyJOl — Blue Astronaut 💙 (@blueastronaut1) April 12, 2023

The mighty Jah Shaka. An Icon who’s playing style & music touched & inspired so many of us. What inspired me the most was his uncompromising stance, he stood firm continual with his message. A unique beacon of light 💫 We salute you King 👑 Rest in Power 🤍 🕊 🕯 pic.twitter.com/gPNP1nJZvg — mala_dmz (@mala_dmz) April 12, 2023

Sad to hear the passing of Soundsystem don Jah Shaka. May he rest in peace 🙏🏿 — Edward Adoo (@EdwardAdoo) April 12, 2023

The legend who is Jah Shaka has died.

This is such sad news.

May he sleep peacefully ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Jc7CecTPTh — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) April 12, 2023

End of an era. A day I never wanted to come. The last thing I expected to hear today. Grateful to have seen you perform on New Years. Warrior Sounds and Degha right till the very end. R.I.P Jah Shaka – King of Dub pic.twitter.com/lSsog7n32n — ਅਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@SinghSutantar_) April 12, 2023

We owe Jamaica so much and losing Jah Shaka is a blow to anyone who touches vinyl for a living. Thank you for your wide sound. Rest well while we keep you alive through the speakers. Indebted through bass. pic.twitter.com/5AcncjxzXu — DJ Scholarship (@lynneedenise) April 12, 2023

Sad news hearing the passing of the Roots Reggae sound system operator #JahShaka R.I.P Legend.. pic.twitter.com/YzQrrjaLZd — Robbo Ranx ♕ (@RobboRanx) April 12, 2023

JAH SHAKA 🖤❤️💛💚 Rest Well With The Ancestors King Today is also the 42nd Anniversary of the 1981 Brixton Uprising This Is How We Grow

If You Know You Know More Love More Life More Fire Hoo Law 2023 pic.twitter.com/ykzxMkHeb1 — Dr Lawrence Hoo D.Litt h.c. (@LawrenceHoo) April 12, 2023

His cause of death has not been revealed. Shaka is survived by his son Young Warrior, who runs his own sound system.