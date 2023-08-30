Dubstep producer Christine Clements, AKA Vaccine, dies aged 43

Christine Clements, a US dubstep producer who released under the pseudonym Vaccine has died. She was aged 43.

The news of her death was confirmed by her husband and fellow musician, James Clements – who goes by name ASC – who shared an Instagram last Thursday (August 24). In the post, he told fans that his partner had passed away earlier that week after being briefly admitted to hospital.

“It’s with immense sadness that I announce the death of my beautiful wife, Christine,” he wrote in the post, sharing a photo of her. “She passed away in the early hours of August 22nd, after being admitted to hospital on the 16th for a sudden downturn in health.”

“Everyone that met Christine would say she radiated warmth and kindness, was a beautiful person, and was simply a joy to be around. She lit up the room with her smile and humour. She was selfless and always wanted to help people, whether she knew them or not. Life was all about love and compassion for her,” it continued.

“Many of you know her for the music which she released under the name Vaccine. I know she touched a lot of people’s hearts and minds with her delicate and emotional approach to dubstep and autonomic.”

The California-based artist is regarded as a key name from dubstep’s heyday, and was also one of the few women to break into the then-male-dominated industry by signing to renowned dubstep label Hotflush recordings.

She released three records with Hotflush in 2007, before going on to set up her own label, Vaccine Records the following year. Her last official release was 2014’s Decryption EP on Auxiliary Transmissions, and in recent years, she had been making music for video games and running a bakery business.

“She was the light of my life, and life seems so much darker since she departed. I can’t even begin to try and put into words what I’m feeling right now, or begin to understand the void her death has left for me and her family,” the post continued.

“I will never forget how you changed my life and made me a better person. You will always be with me in my heart and mind, and I will love you forever. I miss you so so much.”

Other tributes came from Rob Booth of Houndstooth Records, who described Clements as “a force of nature”, and “the first ‘producer/DJ’ in a 99.99% dubstep scene of boys in its infancy”.

Find more tributes to the musician below.

stunned to hear Christine Clements has passed away. Christine was a force of nature, the first "producer/DJ" in a 99.99% dubstep scene of boys in its infancy. Was lucky to have Christine on my EE show, 4th I did – Wonderful person, sending everything to James @ASC right now RIP:| pic.twitter.com/3tVBAcOw75 — Rob Booth (@robbooth) August 26, 2023

RIP Christine Clements

beloved Vaccine

🌹

m/a..x pic.twitter.com/VBZn95cs4x — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) August 25, 2023

RIP the incredible Christine Clements a.k.a Vaccine. https://t.co/t59jrpduoe — Scaramanga Silk (@scaramanga_silk) August 26, 2023