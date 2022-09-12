Duran Duran pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hollywood gig: “We say goodbye”

Duran Duran have become the latest artists to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch’s death.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen died on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 years old.

Since then, figures from across the music and entertainment world have rushed to pay tribute to the Queen, with Duran Duran – who played the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee party this June – taking time during their Hollywood Bowl gig in Los Angeles on Friday night (September 9) to dedicate a song to the monarch.

Before playing ‘Say A Prayer’, frontman Simon Le Bon told the crowd: “So, you know that it’s a real sad time for a lot of us Brits, and a lot of other people around the world, and we would like to make our own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.”

He added: “If you’d like to join us and show your respect, please take your cell phone out, switch the light on. Let’s fill the Bowl with light for the queen. We say goodbye.”

Check out footage of the tribute below.

Duran Duran honored Queen Elizabeth II at Hollywood Bowl w/"Save A Prayer" “It’s a real sad time for a lot of us Brits & a lot of other people around the world, & we would like to make our own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II,” Simon Le Bon said, asking crowd to light up phones pic.twitter.com/iCA5wk8poW — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) September 10, 2022

Other figures from the entertainment world to pay tribute to the Queen included Paul McCartney, Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger and many more.

A 2021 interview with McCartney resurfaced after news of the monarch’s death broke, in which the Beatle recalled meeting the Queen when he was 10 years old. Other moments where Queen Elizabeth II had brushes with pop culture – including her London 2012 skit with James Bond actor Daniel Craig – were also recirculated.

Members of Sex Pistols, who famously released their controversial single ‘God Save The Queen’ just before her Silver Jubilee, also responded to her death online. “Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II,” John Lydon wrote. “Send her victorious.”