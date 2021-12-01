Djakarta Warehouse Project announces first wave of acts for 2021 virtual festival

Indonesia’s Djakarta Warehouse Project has announced the first wave of acts for its upcoming online festival, DWP Virtual.

DWP Virtual will take place on December 11 and 12, marking the second year the dance music festival has gone virtual. Last night (November 30), it announced its first 12 acts, led by Andrew Rayel, Lost Frequencies, ex-Dash Berlin member Jefferey Sutorius and Nervo.

Dipha Barus, Weird Genius, Vietnam’s KØDEINE, Chinese DJs Luminn and KAKA, Japan’s Aoy and Taiwanese DJ Puffcorn lead the Asian contingent in this first wave of announcements.

Last week, Bali-based Dipha Barus released a new single, ‘Keep It Hush’ featuring Afgan and Esther Geraldine. He will appear at DWP with featured artists Kallula and Monica Karina, his longtime collaborators from the Indonesian electronic music scene.

Kallula, vocalist of electronic music group Kimokal, previously worked with Dipha on the 2016 track ‘No One Can Stop Us’ while Dipha discovered Monica through Instagram before featuring her on his single ‘Money Honey’ in 2018.

Earlier this year, Jakarta’s Weird Genius – of ‘Lathi’ fame – collaborated with Thai artist Violette Wautier on the single ‘Future Ghost’.

DWP V-Passes are now available on pre-sale at the DWP website at 70,000 IDR, a presale price for a two-day pass.

The first DWP Digital, which took place December 2020, featured Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Yellow Claw, Brennan Heart, RAMENGVRL, Ridwan G, Fun On A Weekend, JOYO, Patricia Schuldtz, and more.

The broadcast was however plagued by technical issues, leading organisers to encourage viewers to “keep refresh [sic]” as they attempted to access the livestream. Even then, DWP’s social media received multiple complaints about the sound quality of the stream, which has led to some dismay upon DWP’s announcement of another virtual edition of the festival.

The last installment of DWP to be held live and in-person was in 2019 at the Jakarta International Exposition centre in Kemayoran. It was a three-day affair that featured the likes of Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Zedd, Tinashe, Kallula, Yung Bae and more.