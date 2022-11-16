South Korean rap duo Dynamicduo to perform in Singapore this December

Dynamicduo are set to perform in Singapore this December as the first featured artists of the new live hip-hop club series The Trilldon.

The veteran South Korean rap duo will perform at Drip Club in Singapore on December 29 in the first of a series that organisers NAYANA Productions promises will feature “world-renowned [Korean] hip-hop artists”. The showcase will also be Dynamicduo’s first live performance in Singapore in more than a decade.

Tickets for the showcase will be available at SGD148 via SISTIC starting tomorrow (November 17) at 9am. Get your tickets here.

Dynamicduo released their comeback single ‘She Gonna Stop’ featuring rapper and singer Leellamarz on October 8, more than a year after their previous single ‘The Playlist Pt. 1’ was released in July 2021. ‘The Playlist Pt. 1’ included two tracks, ‘Springtime’ featuring Thama, and ‘Nosedive’ featuring SOLE, and followed their 2020 singles ‘You’ and ‘Soon’.

The duo released their 10th studio album ‘Off Duty’ in November 2019.

Dynamicduo first debuted in 2004 with the album ‘Taxi Driver’ following the split of Choiza and Gaeko’s previous group, the hip-hop trio CB Mass. ‘Taxi Driver’ would go on to become the South Koreas’s best-selling hip-hop album that year, netting sales of 50,000 copies in the first month following its release.

Choiza and Gaeko also established the record label Amoeba Culture in 2006, and now count other artists such as SOLE, THAMA and HA:TFELT in their roster. The duo have also previously released solo material through Amoeba Culture’s ‘NOWorkend’ project that invited the label’s artists to show off their other musical sides.