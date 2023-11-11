Eagles extend farewell tour with Steely Dan into 2024 with new dates

The Eagles have extended their ‘Long Goodbye’ farewell tour into 2024 with special guests Steely Dan. You can see the full list of new dates below.
‘The Long Goodbye’ will see the Eagles – comprising Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”, per a press release.
The band will have added a string of new shows including ones in Palm Springs (CA), St. Louis, Omaha, Tulsa, New Orleans, Orlando, and Charlotte.
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale on November 17 here.
Check out the full list of dates below:
NOVEMBER 2023
9 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
14 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
JANUARY 2024
5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
6 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
16 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
20 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
3 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
13 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
MARCH 2024
1 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
4 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
8 – Chicago, IL – United Center
9 – Chicago, IL – United Center
13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
16 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
In a joint statement earlier this year, the band said of the tour: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.
“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”
Last year also saw The Eagles embark on a European and UK/Ireland tour, which included a concert at BST Hyde Park in London.