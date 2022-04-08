eaJ unveils music video for ‘Car Crash’, starring 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae and Kyedae

eaJ, also known as former Day6 member Jae Park, has unveiled his first official single as a solo artist, titled ‘Car Crash’.

After a series of unreleased and unofficial solo projects since 2020, the former Day6 vocalist has dropped his first official single ‘Car Crash’ on April 8. The new track was released alongside an accompanying video treatment, notably produced by gaming and lifestyle company 100 Thieves.

The video also features appearances from 100 Thieves creators and Valorant streamers Valkyrae, Kyedae and Will Neff. “Chase me out of your bed just to tell me, “Come back” / And the signals were mixed, so we crashed / Your bloodshot eyes tell me when / All the warring has ended, it was beautiful,” he belts on the track’s chorus.

‘Car Crash’ was first teased at 88rising’s ‘Head In The Clouds’ festival that took place in the U.S last November, and is his first music since he departed from Day6 and long-time label JYP Entertainment earlier this year.

“We exchanged deep conversations with Jae for a long time, and following careful discussion, we decided to respect the artist’s opinion and conclude our exclusive contract,” JYP Entertainment said at the time. “Although our relationship with Jae has come to an end, JYP Entertainment will also cheer on Jae’s future activities with his new start.”

eaJ’s most recent release was ‘Stab’, his collaboration with South Korean rapper BIG Naughty in November 2021. Other notable team-ups on music in the past year include Seori, keshi, MAX and more.

In other K-pop news, EXO member Lay Zhang has parted ways with SM Entertainment on April 8, which is also the date of the K-pop group’s 10th debut anniversary. I will always be the Lay when my members need me,” read the handwritten letter he posted to social media, where he announced his departure from the company.