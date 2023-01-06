eaJ releases ‘Visions’, a song collaboration with ‘Valorant’

Former Day6 vocalist and K-pop idol eaJ (real name Jae Park) has released ‘Visions’, a collaboration with online video game Valorant and artist development company Safari Riot.

eaJ’s newest release, which came out earlier today (January 6), was accompanied by a video featuring Valorant agents Sage and Omen battling robots during a training exercise while Astra and Harbor unlock the gates to a forgotten city.

“Sometimes, I’m trapped inside / And I don’t know what I’m gonna do / But to take on the world / Is the only thing / That we know how to do,” eaJ sings in the track.

‘Visions’ is currently available for streaming on all music platforms. In an Instagram post announcing the news, eaJ shared that it was a “dream come true” to collaborate with Valorant.

“An absolute honor to have been part of the episode 6 cinematic project! Dream come true,” the idol wrote in his Instagram post. Prior to the release of the track, eaJ had previously offered to write a song for the video game on Twitter.

‘Visions’ comes nine months after eaJ’s last official solo release ‘Car Crash’, which also had Valorant involvement. Its music video was produced by gaming and lifestyle company 100 Thieves, and featured appearances from creators and Valorant streamers Valkyrae, Kyedae and Will Neff.

‘Car Crash’ also marked eaJ’s first musical release since parting ways with Day6 and long-time label JYP Entertainment last year.