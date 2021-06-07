Earth, Wind & Fire return to live performing with drive-in MS benefit show

Veteran funk band Earth, Wind & Fire played their first show since the pandemic began last Friday (June 4), appearing as headliners at the Drive-In to Erase MS Gala in the Southern California city of Pasadena.

Variety reports that the band performed as part of the gala, which took place at the Rose Bowl Stadium and was hosted by former *NSYNC vocalist Lance Bass.

The gala, the second of its kind, was created to raise funds for the titular charity Race To Erase MS. Founded by activist Nancy Davis in 1991, the charity seeks to raise both awareness and funds for treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Watch the band performing ‘Let’s Groove’ at the Gala below:

The gala, which also featured an auction hosted by cast members of reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, ultimately raised around USD$1.4 million for the charity.

“We have had a banner year of success, despite so many charities not being able to continue funding,” said Davis in an address to the audience.

“We can only do this because of your continued generosity.”

In April, the band appeared as part of the series VERZUZ alongside The Isley Brothers. The episode was hosted by Family Feud‘s Steve Harvey.