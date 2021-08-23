Earth, Wind & Fire have released a re-worked version of their 1975 single ‘Can’t Hide Love’ with producer Babyface and singer Lucky Daye.

‘You Want My Love’, as the new work is titled, is co-written by Daye who sings on the track and is produced by Babyface.

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey said in a statement [via Rolling Stone]: “I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration – Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honour to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

Advertisement

“This project has been fantastic to work on,” Babyface added. “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honouring the original.”

Daye and Babyface were due to debut the song live during Earth, Wind & Fire’s set at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert on Saturday (August 21).

In other news, the legendary R&B group played their first show since the pandemic began on June 4, appearing as headliners at the Drive-In to Erase MS Gala in the Southern California city of Pasadena.

Variety reported that the band performed as part of the gala, which took place at the Rose Bowl Stadium and was hosted by former *NSYNC vocalist Lance Bass.

Advertisement

The gala, the second of its kind, was created to raise funds for the titular charity Race To Erase MS. Founded by activist Nancy Davis in 1991, the charity seeks to raise both awareness and funds for treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).