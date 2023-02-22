Eason Chan set to perform in Malaysia, Singapore this year

Cantopop singer Eason Chan’s ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour is finally underway.

Chan’s management released a teaser for the Singapore and Malaysia concerts last week on February 17 via Instagram. According to the New Strait Times, both shows were initially postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While firm dates, concert venues and ticketing details have yet to be announced, Eason Chan will perform in Singapore sometime in April before performing in Malaysia sometime in May.

The tour was initially slated to happen in 2019, but was cancelled due to a series of protests that rocked Hong Kong in the latter part of the year. According to The Straits Times, the organisers shared that “it [was] a prudent move to axe the shows, given the uncertainties over safety and transport issues.” He was one of several artists who cancelled their concerts in 2019 due to the protests, including “Mandopop King” Jay Chou.

Chan finally kicked off the tour in his hometown last year with a whopping 25 shows at the Red Hall, Hong Kong. He performed from December 9-11, 13-14, 16-18, 20-22, 24-26, and 28-31 in 2022, and January 2-3, 6-8, and 13-14 in 2023. All shows were sold out. Additional tickets were added after the Hong Kong government increased the allowed capacity for venues from 85% to 100% on December 21.

Hype Malaysia reported that the singer will be taking a month to recuperate from his sore throat and knee injury after his Hong Kong shows. The singer will be performing at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena from May 12 to 14. Ticketing details, as well as further details for the Singapore stop, have yet to be released.