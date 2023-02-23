Eason Chan announces two concert dates in Singapore this April

Cantopop singer Eason Chan is set to return to Singapore with two concerts this April as part of his ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour.

The Singapore concerts are set to kick off the Asia leg of the ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour, and will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this April 15 and 16. The concerts are Chan’s first shows in Singapore in six years, having previously attempted to hold the ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour date there in 2019.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting March 3 via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from SGD168 to SGD368.

Chan also previously announced a Malaysia concert set to take place at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena from May 12 to 14. Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The tour will take place 4 years after it was initially slated to happen in 2019, having been cancelled due to a series of protests that rocked Hong Kong in the latter part of the year. According to The Straits Times, the organisers shared that “it [was] a prudent move to axe the shows, given the uncertainties over safety and transport issues.”

He was one of several artists who cancelled their concerts in 2019 due to the protests, including “Mandopop King” Jay Chou.

The ‘Fear And Dreams’ tour kicked off with a 27-date run at the Red Hall in the singer’s hometown Hong Kong, with all shows sold out. Additional tickets were added after the Hong Kong government increased the allowed capacity for venues from 85% to 100% on December 21.