Easy Life reveal new single ‘a message to myself’ from debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’

Easy Life have announced details of their long-anticipated debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’, plus the lead singe

The first LP from the Leicester band is set to arrive on June 4, with the group confirming details of the record on social media.

The first track, ‘a message to myself’, is described by frontman Murray Matravers as “a reminder to keep doing you. It’s a celebration of individualism at all costs. Be yourself, nobody can do you better.”

You can check out the track-listing and album artwork in full below.

1. ‘a message to myself’

2. ‘have a great day’

3. ‘ocean view’

4. ‘skeletons’

5. ‘daydreams’

6. ‘life’s a beach (interlude)’

7. ‘living strange’

8. ‘compliments’

9. ‘lifeboat’

10. ‘nightmares’

11. ‘homesickness’

12. ‘music to walk home to’

our debut album is called ‘life’s a beach’ and is out 4th june https://t.co/P4a9MhuMpl pic.twitter.com/PwY73aEUal — easy life (@easylife) March 23, 2021

It comes after the band debuted the first taste of the record with ‘daydreams’, which arrived in October last year. It followed on from their acclaimed January mixtape ‘Junk Food’.

Matravers said of the album: “It’s a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence.”

Following the release of the mixtape, Easy Life won Best New British Act at the NME Awards 2020 in London in February.

The band celebrated their victory with a unique acceptance speech that saw frontman Murray Matravers play a spot of Maroon 5 karaoke. Backstage, they revealed to NME that the speech came as the result of a £5 bet.

Reviewing the ‘Junk Food’ mixtape, NME wrote: “The Leicester band relay globetrotting antics over inventive indie-jazz. They’re poised for the stardom in 2020.

“There’s little to prevent Easy Life from becoming Britain’s next big band, from transcending cult word-of-mouth status to become a genuine phenomenon. They’ve got the tunes, the killer live show and a welcoming sense of community. Watch out, Metallica, the Masters of Pop Hits are ready to book the flamethrowers soon.”