Easy Life share downbeat single ‘Fortune Cookie’ ahead of new album ‘Maybe In Another Life’

Easy Life have shared the final single from their forthcoming album ‘Maybe In Another Life’, which is out later this week.
The downbeat track, ‘Fortune Cookie’, which you can listen to below, follows previous singles ‘Antifreeze’, ‘OTT’ (feat. BENEE), ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ (feat. Kevin Abstract) and ‘BEESWAX’.
“‘FORTUNE COOKIE‘ is the last song on our new album and was written as a message to the band,” they said. “Over the last few years, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs and sometimes we all need reminding of what’s important. The song was inspired by Randy Newman and I remember when we first stumbled across the chords, I’ve been playing them every day since, I’m obsessed. I really hope you dig it, take care xxx.”
Their second album is out this Friday (October 7) via Island and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.
Meanwhile, Easy Life are scheduled to embark on a UK/Ireland and European headline tour next February. The run of dates will include the group’s biggest headline show to date, which will take place at Alexandra Palace in London.
Easy Life’s 2023 live itinerary is as follows:
FEBRUARY 2023
08 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
09 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
10 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
14 – Leeds, O2 Academy
16 – Norwich, UEA
17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
18 – Cardiff, Great Hall
20 – Dublin, Academy
22 – Plymouth, Pavilions
23 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
25 – London, Alexandra Palace
MARCH 2023
05 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefaehrlich
07 – Copenhagen, Vega
08 – Oslo, John Dee
09 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
11 – Berlin, Huxleys
12 – Prague, Roxy
14 – Winterthur, Salzhaus
15 – Milan, Magazzini Generali
17 – Paris, Le Trabendo
18 – Cologne, Kantine
21 – Brussels, Botanique
22 – Amsterdam, Paradiso