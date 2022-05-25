Easy Life share new Kevin Abstract collaboration ‘Dear Miss Holloway’

Easy Life have shared a new collaboration, ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ featuring Kevin Abstract, alongside details of their next album.

The band teased their latest single last week with a brief video clip that sees the band and Abstract depicted in plasticine form.

The video is set to come out at a later date but the band today (May 25) shared ‘Dear Miss Holloway’, which will feature on their new LP ‘Maybe In Another Life’. You can listen to it below.

It follows their recent single ‘Beeswax’, which was released last month.

Frontman Murray Matravers said the track was “the cornerstone of the second Easy Life album. Kevin raps about expectations versus reality, choice and regret. Thematically, ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ opened up this whole world, and the desire for us as a band to create a world that was better than the one we inhabited at the time.”

Meanwhile, the band’s new album is “a melancholic, uplifting and hugely sophisticated new record that will challenge people’s expectations whilst easy life continue to unassumingly scale new heights” according to a press release.

It added: “Murray’s world-class production absorbs influences ranging from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to a colourful visual palette, as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.”

‘Maybe In Another Life’ is set for release on August 12 via Island Records.

Meanwhile, Abstract and his Brockhampton bandmates played their final show as a group before their “indefinite hiatus” last month at Coachella 2022.

During their performance at weekend one of the bash, they also confirmed a final album would be released later this year. The group then released a short trailer for their currently-untitled new record.

Brockhampton released their previous album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ in 2021.