Easy Life share ‘Trust Exercises’ ahead of final UK shows under current name

Easy Life have shared a new single called ‘Trust Exercises’ – their last release under their current band name. Check it out below.

Shared this morning (October 13), the track is available now via Island Records and marks the final part of new music that the Leicester five-piece will release under the name Easy Life.

It also arrives ahead of their sold-out farewell show at London’s Koko venue later this evening, following a goodbye date at the O2 Academy in their Leicester hometown last night (October 12). Both shows are in light of the recent legal action the members faced from EasyJet licensing company EasyGroup over their band name.

Produced alongside Finneas, ‘Trust Exercises’ is a track the band have come to regard as a full-circle moment, as well as one of their oldest and most cherished songs, inspired by surrounding yourself with good people and treating others with respect.

“Time-sensitive in release but timeless in musicality, ‘Trust Exercises’ closes one chapter for the Leicester group whilst cementing its reputation as one of this generation’s most important (and unstoppable) British bands,” reads a press release. Check out the track below.

The band – comprised of Murray Matravers, Oliver Cassidy, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Berry and Jordan Birtles – first teased the final track earlier this week, when they took to their official Instagram page to share a snippet of the song.

“I wrote this song over 6 years ago. Since then I’ve made countless changes/edits/tweaks,” read the caption. “We were always waiting for the right moment to drop this song but it never felt right and new material always got priority.

​​“We finally managed to get our shit together and we planned to release it in Jan, however, we only have until Friday to get any music out as Easy Life,” it added. “We have already made vinyl and merch, with Easy Life printed all over it, so it really is now or never.”

The turmoil first arose at the start of the month, when the members revealed that they were being sued by the conglomerate, and claimed the company was “forcing” them to change their name or face a costly legal battle.

While the band initially hit back at EasyGroup, describing them as “brand thieves” and making a plea to withdraw legal action, on Tuesday (October 10), they announced that they would be surrendering their band name due to a lack of finances to pursue it in court.

“Having explored literally every possible avenue, we have realised that there are no good options available to us, and we need to change our name to move forward,” they wrote in a statement, shared on their website. “Sadly, it seems that justice is only available to those who can afford it. We simply don’t have the funds to access a fair trial in the high court.”

The NME Award-winning band EasyLife have been active since 2017, and released two acclaimed albums – 2022’s ‘Maybe In Another Life‘ and 2021 debut ‘Life’s A Beach‘.