Easy Life tease brand new Kevin Abstract collaboration

Easy Life have shared a teaser of a new collaboration with Kevin Abstract, ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ – check it out below.

The indie five-piece released their debut album ‘Life’s A Beach’ in May last year, and last month they shared new track ‘Beeswax’.

Yesterday (May 19), Easy Life took to Twitter to tease that they “got a new recruit”, and now they’ve shared a 12-second clip of their new track ‘Dear Miss Holloway’ featuring Kevin Abstract, which will be released on May 25.

The teaser comes alongside a brief video clip that sees the band and Abstract depicted in plasticine form. You can check it out below.

DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY FT. KEVIN ABSTRACT out 25th May

pre-save link in bio pic.twitter.com/HhcycA0DPe — easy life (@easylife) May 20, 2022

In a four-star review of Easy Life’s ‘Life’s A Beach’, NME‘s Thomas Smith said the Leicester band “ruminate on modern living and mental health with sincerity and breezy wit”.

Meanwhile, Kevin Abstract and his Brockhampton bandmates played their final show as a group before their “indefinite hiatus” last month at Coachella 2022.

Back in January, the Texas boyband confirmed they would be disbanding after two shows at London’s Brixton Academy and their performances at Coachella.

“Following these four performances, we will be taking an indefinite hiatus as a group,” the group wrote in a statement.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years.” Brockhampton signed off the post: “We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

It’s not all bad news for Brockhampton though. During their performance at weekend one of Coachella, they confirmed a final album would be released later this year.

The group then released a short trailer for their currently-untitled new record. Brockhampton released their previous album, ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ in 2021.