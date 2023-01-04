Ebe Dancel to mark 20th anniversary of Sugarfree’s debut album with campus-themed music fair

Ebe Dancel has announced a campus-themed music fair to mark the 20th anniversary of his former band Sugarfree’s debut album ‘Sa Wakas’.

The fair, which will be held at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong on January 28, will feature a full-length, all-Sugarfree performance by Ebe Dancel featuring vocals by Mitch Singson in a special performance. OPM acts Cheats, Johnoy Danao and The Itchyworms are also set to entertain attendees.

Appearances and performances by “important personalities who were part of making ‘Sa Wakas'” have also been promised, while attendees will also be able to participate in carnival games and rides and browse stalls by record and book stores among other activities.

Regular tickets for the music fair are still available via organiser Backspacer Records’ website at PHP1,300. All other ticket packages have already sold out following the opening of general ticket sales yesterday (January 3).

Sugarfree released their debut album ‘Sa Wakas’ in 2003, leading to their rise as one of OPM’s most influential acts. The album would eventually spawn its own musical co-written by Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Mariane Abuan and produced by Charissa Pammit in 2013, and led to the band releasing two more albums together in 2004’s ‘Dramachine’ and 2009’s ‘Mornings and Airports’ before eventually disbanding in 2011.

Dancel has gone on to become a successful solo artist, most recently releasing a wedding-themed mini-album titled ‘Habangbuhay’ in October 2022. Alongside the title track, the mini-album also includes Dancel’s Widescope Records debut ‘Manatili’ as well as the singles ‘Tanging Kailangan’ and ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’, which were both released last year.

The ‘Habangbuhay’ EP was also Dancel’s first project released by Widescope Entertainment since he signed with the label in May 2021, where he also works as its A&R manager.