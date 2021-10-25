Ebe Dancel and She’s Only Sixteen to perform acoustic sets on charity livestream

Ebe Dancel and She’s Only Sixteen will give acoustic performances for a charity livestream raising funds for typhoon relief.

The concert, which takes place Tuesday (October 26) and will also feature a set by Roe and the Goodfellas, is organised by Citizens For LU, a civilian-led project in the Philippines aiming to aid relief efforts in the wake of Typhoon Maring, which struck several Filipino cities earlier this month.

“This fundraising event aims to assist the Citizens For LU initiative as we go through the different phases of our recovery plan: providing basic essentials, house reconstruction, and livelihood rehabilitation,” the project stated on social media.

Advertisement

The livestream will begin tomorrow at 6pm (PH time) on Citizens For LU’s Facebook page.

Join Ebe Dancel, She's Only Sixteen, and Roe and the Goodfellas in an online gig on Tuesday, October 26 at 6:00… Posted by Citizens For LU on Sunday, October 24, 2021

When notifying his fans on social media about the performance, Dance noted that he hasn’t “been able to play live for you in a long time.” He last released the single ‘Tanging Kailangan’ in August.

Meanwhile, She’s Only Sixteen have hinted at imminent developments, informing fans that “some good news” from the band will be unveiled sometime this week.

Last year, the band released the EP ‘The Other Side’. One of its tracks, ‘Broken Glass’, was remixed by several Filipino producers, which resulted in the ‘Broken Glass (Remixes)’ EP, issued earlier this year.