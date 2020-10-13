Ebe Dancel pays tribute to Route 196 in ‘Wag Mong Aminin’ music video

Ebe Dancel has covered Rico Blanco’s song ‘Wag Mong Aminin,’ and released a video which pays tribute to the recently shuttered venue Route 196.

Directed by Nolan Bernardino, the music video shows Dancel entering and performing in an empty Route 196, the Quezon City venue that closed down in August due to the pandemic. It also flashes performance clips featuring Filipino bands like UDD and SUD.

Watch the video below.

‘Wag Mong Aminin’ is the second single off the ‘Rico Blanco Songbook,’ an upcoming album featuring artists taking on compositions from Rivermaya and Blanco himself. The song was lifted from Blanco’s 2015 solo album ‘Dating Gawi’.

“[T]hose who know Ebe Dancel would attest that the singer holds the former Rivermaya frontman and fellow singer-songwriter in high esteem. And maybe that’s reason enough for Ebe to pour his soul to make sure that his take on this song stands out,” reads the video’s YouTube description.

‘Rico Blanco Songbook’ is expected to drop later this year. It also features a cover of Rivermaya’s ‘Umaaraw, Umuulan’ performed by rock band December Avenue.

In February, Dancel released his latest album ‘Baliktanaw’, launching it with a sold-out concert. The album, which collects re-recorded versions of Dancel’s material with his former band Sugarfree and his own solo compositions, was released on vinyl last month.

NME rated ‘Baliktanaw’ three stars, with reviewer Aldus Santos pronouncing Dancel’s compositions “unassailable displays of pop acumen” but the album “a mixed bag”.