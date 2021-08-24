Ebe Dancel releases heartfelt new single, ‘Tanging Kailangan’

Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel has released a new single, ‘Tanging Kailangan’.

The song arrived today (August 24) on streaming platforms via Widescope Entertainment. It’s his latest single following May’s ‘Manatili’.

Just like ‘Manatili’, ‘Tanging Kailangan’ was produced by fellow musician Rico Blanco. The heartfelt song is backed up by a string section and Dancel’s soaring vocals, as the singer-songwriter sings freely about love and devotion.

The single was recorded with bassist Roger Alcantara and drummer Paolo Santiago, violinists Dino Decena and Jascha Obieta, as well as cellist Jopi Vergara Doestra.

Listen to ‘Tanging Kailangan’ below.

The song was written before Christmas last year and was inspired by the sincerity of wedding vows, Dancel revealed in a virtual chat.

“I just write as sincerely as possible, always careful with the words that I use together. I guess the fans appreciate that,” he said, per Manila Bulletin.

Dancel also opened the door for a full collaboration with Blanco, who was initially responsible for producing Dancel’s former band Sugarfree on their debut album ‘Sa Wakas’.

“If the opportunity is right, then I believe it will happen. It has to be something we both believe in,” Dancel said, per The Philippine Star, who also reported that the singer-songwriter is currently working on an EP. It will reportedly follow a theme that will tie the songs together.

In May, Dancel signed to label Widescope Entertainment, adding to the news that he’s been preparing songs with Blanco “over the past few months”.

Dancel is best known for his time in iconic rock band Sugarfree, serving as vocalist and guitarist from their inception in 1999 until 2011. He then embarked on his own solo career.

Last month, Blanco revived a song from his own former band Rivermaya, ‘Alab ng Maya’, to pay tribute to the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.