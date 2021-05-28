Ebe Dancel releases Rico Blanco-produced single ‘Manatili’

Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel has released a new single, ‘Manatili’.

The track, which was produced by fellow musician Rico Blanco, arrived on streaming platforms earlier today (Friday, May 28). It is Dancel’s first release since signing with the label Widescope Entertainment.

Dancel has described ‘Manatili’, with its swooping strings and emotive vocals, as “a praise song, a conversation with God”. He started the song when he woke up abruptly in the wee hours of the morning due to anxiety, and as such ‘Manatili’ reflects his struggle with anxiety disorder during the pandemic, he told ABS-CBN.

Listen to ‘Manatili’ below.

Widescope Entertainment has also announced that it will host a virtual listening party with Dancel tonight at 8pm PHT. The listening party will give fans the chance to connect with the musicians and ask him questions about the track.

Friday is about to get more exciting, as Widescope Entertainment will be hosting Ebe Dancel's FIRST-EVER listening party for his new single, Manatili! Enjoy the song and talk to Ebe, too! pic.twitter.com/oY9Vauj9vA — Widescope Entertainment (@WidescopeEnt) May 27, 2021

‘Manatili’ is the first of a series of songs that were written by Dancel and Blanco. Upon signing with Widescope, Dancel revealed that he has been working with Blanco, who’s both his manager and producer, on songs over the “past few months”.

Dancel announced his signing with Widescope earlier this month. The singer has also served as the label’s A&R manager since last year. “It was an obvious and logical choice for me. I already know the whole team, and I see how talented and dedicated the people of Widescope are. For me, it’s an honour to represent my own label,” said Dancel in a statement.

‘Manatili’ follows the 2020 release of Dancel’s album ‘Baliktanaw’, a collection of reworked songs primarily from his time with the band Sugarfree.