Ebe Dancel releases wedding song mini-album, ‘Habangbuhay’

Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel has a new mini-album titled ‘Habangbuhay’, consisting of wedding songs.

The record is available on streaming platforms now including ‘Habangbuhay’, Dancel’s Widescope Records debut ‘Manatili’ as well as the August single ‘Tanging Kailangan’ and January’s ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’.

The mini-album will also be available in the form of limited edition vinyl. The 10-inch silver-coloured vinyl of ‘Habangbuhay’ is now available for pre-order via BackSpacer Records starting at PHP1,500 a copy. Purchasers can opt for unsigned or signed copies of the vinyl, with an option to claim a free ticket and Meet & Greet pass for Dancel’s upcoming showcase at 123 Block Mandaluyong this October 14.

Here we go. Be the first to see my latest EP Habangbuhay on vinyl. Playing a long set for you guys in one of my favorite… Posted by Ebe Dancel on Friday, October 7, 2022

Speaking to ABS-CBN News about the wedding theme of the mini-album, Dancel explained: “For some reason, people ask me to perform ‘Burnout’ in weddings. Or ‘Bawat Daan’ that has been in a lot of same-day edits. So I said to Rico, ‘Let’s make a wedding soundtrack.’”

“So the mini-album contains a prayer song (‘Manatili’), a wedding vow song (‘Tanging Kailangan’), a wedding dance song (‘Huling Unang Sayaw’), and what we call ‘SDE (same-day edit) song’ with the fireworks and drone shots (‘Habangbuhay’),” he concluded.

He also talked about the difficulties of creating the mini-album during pandemic-era lockdowns, describing how parts of the album were recording in the early hours of the morning, “when people were asleep, and the dog wouldn’t bark, and you wouldn’t hear the tricycle pass by.”

Dancel is best known for his time in iconic rock band Sugarfree, serving as vocalist and guitarist from their inception in 1999 until 2011. He then embarked on his own solo career. He is set to join Orange and Lemons, Rico Blanco, Zild, Ely Buendia and more at the upcoming Salo Salo Festival December 2 to 4 at the Enchanted Kingdom theme park in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Tickets for the festival are now available via Tickelo with prices starting at PHP2250.