Ebe Dancel shares music video for ‘Habangbuhay’

Filipino singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel has released a music video for ‘Habangbuhay’.

Released on March 1 via Widescope Entertainment, the video for ‘Habangbuhay’ sees the veteran musician perform armed with nothing but an acoustic guitar against an empty wall as images and videos are projected onto it.

Watch the video for ‘Habangbuhay’ below.

The track – produced by Rico Blanco, with supervised production from Neil Gregorio – was released on February 18 along with a four-track EP of the same name. The EP also includes Dancel’s previously released single, ‘Huling Unang Sayaw’, which first dropped in January.

The ‘Habangbuhay’ EP marks Ebe Dancel’s first project to release under Widescope Entertainment since he signed with the label in May of 2021, where he also works as its A&R manager.

The EP also features ‘Manatili’ – first released in May as his first single with Widescope – and ‘Tanging Kailangan’, released in August.

While Rico Blanco has produced the entirety of Dancel’s EP, Ebe said in May that his is keep the door open for a full collaboration with Blanco, who was initially responsible for producing Dancel’s former band Sugarfree on their debut album ‘Sa Wakas’.

Dancel is best known for his time in iconic rock band Sugarfree, serving as vocalist and guitarist from their inception in 1999 until 2011. He then embarked on his own solo career.