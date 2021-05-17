Ebe Dancel teases new music with Rico Blanco

Ebe Dancel has teased new music with Rico Blanco, and announced his signing to the record label Widescope Entertainment.

The former Sugarfree frontman announced the news on Monday, May 17 via an Instagram post. The Filipino singer-songwriter also revealed that he has been working with his manager/producer and fellow musician Blanco on songs over the “past few months”. He added, “Excited for you to hear them soon.”

The new songs that Dancel and Blanco have prepared explore a “very specific theme” – according to the Manila Bulletin – although further details have yet to be unveiled.

Check out the complete Instagram post below.

Dancel, who also serves as the Widescope Entertainment’s A&R manager, said in a statement to the Manila Bulletin: “It was an obvious and logical choice for me. I already know the whole team, and I see how talented and dedicated the people of Widescope are. For me, it’s an honor to represent my own label.”

Dancel has been the label’s A&R manager since September last year, and signed his first band, 46 Hope St., in January.

In October, Dancel put his own spin on Blanco composition ‘Wag Mong Aminin’, as part of the album ‘Rico Blanco Songbook’, which collected covers of both Blanco’s solo songs and material he wrote while in Rivermaya.

Dancel is best known for his time in iconic rock band Sugarfree, serving as vocalist and guitarist from their inception in 1999 until 2011. He then embarked on his own solo career.

Last year, he released ‘Baliktanaw’, a compilation album of mostly re-recorded songs from Sugarfree’s discography. It was released by PolyEast Records, Sugarfree’s longtime label.

Blanco, on the other hand, collaborated last year with the artists Raven (‘S.U.K.I.’) and Hannah Pangilinan (‘All The Way), and dropped the solo singles ‘Happy Feelin’ and ‘This Too Shall Pass’.